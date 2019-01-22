Jessica Pratt – “Aeroplane”

In a couple of weeks, Jessica Pratt is releasing her first new album in four years, Quiet Signs, the follow-up to 2015’s On Your Own Love Again. We’ve heard two songs from it already — “Poly Blue” and “This Time Around” — and today she’s sharing a third, “Aeroplane.”

Her songs are all about subtle touches, and “Aeroplane” is full of them. There are the faint keys that play throughout, adding texture to the simple strums that center it, and then of course there is Pratt’s voice, which here entwines on itself, sounding like taking flight without ever leaving the ground.

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

04/26 Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead

04/27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/01 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

05/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

05/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

05/10 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol

05/12 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/13 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

05/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

05/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/17 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

05/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-op

Quiet Signs is out 2/8 via Mexican Summer.