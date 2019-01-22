Jessica Pratt – “Aeroplane”

In a couple of weeks, Jessica Pratt is releasing her first new album in four years, Quiet Signs, the follow-up to 2015’s On Your Own Love Again. We’ve heard two songs from it already — “Poly Blue” and “This Time Around” — and today she’s sharing a third, “Aeroplane.”
Her songs are all about subtle touches, and “Aeroplane” is full of them. There are the faint keys that play throughout, adding texture to the simple strums that center it, and then of course there is Pratt’s voice, which here entwines on itself, sounding like taking flight without ever leaving the ground.
Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
04/26 Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead
04/27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/01 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
05/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project
05/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
05/10 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
05/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol
05/12 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
05/13 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
05/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
05/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
05/17 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
05/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-op
Quiet Signs is out 2/8 via Mexican Summer.