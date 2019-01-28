Lou Doillon – “It’s You” (Feat. Cat Power)

Cat Power guests on a new song from Lou Doillon, a Parisian musician and model who is releasing her third album, Soliloquy, at the end of the week. The track, “It’s You,” is an acoustic duet featuring both of their voices swirling around each other.

“All my new songs used to live in an acoustic guitar as that’s how I wrote them,” Doillon said in a press release. “I did not want to turn away from that and thought that with a song featuring an acoustic guitar I should work with someone I admire. I sent Chan a message on Instagram and to my surprise she answered back straight away.”

Chan Marshall released her latest Cat Power album, Wanderer, last year — revisit our profile on her — and later this year she’ll be opening for Mumford & Sons on tour.

Check out the song below.

Soliloquy is out 2/1 via Barclay/Verve.