Earl Sweatshirt Shares Nowhere, Nobody Short Film

In November, Thebe Kgositsile released his latest as Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs, an album that ranks among the best of last year. Today, he’s shared a short film accompaniment called Nowhere, Nobody that’s just as considered and understated as the album itself.

It was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance, who put together a series of interlocking vignettes set to tracks from Some Rap Songs. It’s methodical and patient, a loose exploration of the black experience unraveling around some common threads, like figures encased in plaster and busy homes and epigraphs like “a C.D.C. report issued in December 2013 found that Black fathers were the most involved with their children daily, on a number of measures, of any other group of fathers” that touch on the many thematic undercurrents running throughout.

Earl Sweatshirt has also announced a tour, called FIRE IT UP!, featuring a lineup of Bbymutha, MIKE, Na-Kel Smith, Liv.e, and Black Noi$e.

Check out the dates for those and watch the short film below.

TOUR DATES:

03/23 New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

03/25 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte

03/26 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

03/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/30 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/31 Providence, RI @ Fête Music Hall

04/02 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/04 Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

04/05 Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/07 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

04/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

04/10 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

04/11 Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece

04/14 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/15 Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom

04/16 Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/18 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/19 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

04/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/21 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

04/23 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/26 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

04/27 San Diego, CA @ SOMA

04/28 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

05/01 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/02 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

05/04 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/05 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/07 London, England @ Meridian Water (Field Day Festival 2019)

Some Rap Songs is out now via Tan Cressida/Columbia.