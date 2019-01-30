Earl Sweatshirt Shares Nowhere, Nobody Short Film

In November, Thebe Kgositsile released his latest as Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs, an album that ranks among the best of last year. Today, he’s shared a short film accompaniment called Nowhere, Nobody that’s just as considered and understated as the album itself.
It was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance, who put together a series of interlocking vignettes set to tracks from Some Rap Songs. It’s methodical and patient, a loose exploration of the black experience unraveling around some common threads, like figures encased in plaster and busy homes and epigraphs like “a C.D.C. report issued in December 2013 found that Black fathers were the most involved with their children daily, on a number of measures, of any other group of fathers” that touch on the many thematic undercurrents running throughout.
Earl Sweatshirt has also announced a tour, called FIRE IT UP!, featuring a lineup of Bbymutha, MIKE, Na-Kel Smith, Liv.e, and Black Noi$e.
Check out the dates for those and watch the short film below.
TOUR DATES:
03/23 New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project
03/25 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte
03/26 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
03/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/30 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/31 Providence, RI @ Fête Music Hall
04/02 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/04 Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
04/05 Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/07 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
04/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
04/10 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
04/11 Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece
04/14 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/15 Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom
04/16 Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/18 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/19 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
04/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
04/21 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
04/23 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
04/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
04/26 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
04/27 San Diego, CA @ SOMA
04/28 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
05/01 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/02 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
05/04 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
05/05 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
06/07 London, England @ Meridian Water (Field Day Festival 2019)
Some Rap Songs is out now via Tan Cressida/Columbia.