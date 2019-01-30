Lady Gaga Defends Kesha In Fiery Exchange With Dr. Luke’s Lawyer: “You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself”

Lady Gaga had a fiery verbal exchange with one of Dr. Luke’s lawyers while being deposed as part of Kesha’s ongoing legal battle against the producer, according to recently unsealed court documents.

The thorny lawsuit centers around Kesha’s assertion that Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald raped her in 2005, a claim the producer has denied and countered with charges of defamation. Before the 2017 deposition began, Gaga’s lawyer warned Dr. Luke’s lawyer that Gaga was experiencing PTSD symptoms as Kesha’s case dredged up memories of her own sexual assault. “She has experienced in the past few hours some PTSD reactions which is causing some trauma and emotional reactivity,” Gaga’s lawyer said. “So she is crying now the record will reflect.”

Among other things, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was asked to speak on how she met Kesha and what she knew about the “Tik Tok” singer’s relationship with Dr. Luke.

“[Kesha] told me that he used power and manipulation in some fashion or some type of verbiage,” she said. “I am not repeating exactly the words that came out of her mouth, but that he used power and manipulation to control her, and that she had been given a happy pill, that he offered her something and that she took it, and that she woke up and didn’t remember, and that’s what she told me.”

Gaga also described a time she saw Kesha wearing only her underwear in Dr. Luke’s studio. “What we discussed was, what I recall was her immense sadness and depression and fear. She was visibly very different than when I had seen her before, and — but I can’t say specifically what we spoke about. I just recall it was emotional and I wanted to be there for her.”

When attorney Christine Lepera asked whether Gaga had any “factual knowledge” about whether or not Kesha was raped by the producer, Gaga responded by saying, “Oh, I have factual knowledge of her depression. I have factual knowledge of her need for support and love. I have factual knowledge of the spiral that I watched that girl go down. I have factual knowledge of trauma. I am informed and intelligent about this issue. That girl has experienced serious trauma and she is in the middle of it right now. And you are all a party to it.”

Things got heated after Lepera went on to ask Gaga what her first instinct would be if “someone were to say that your father raped someone and you knew it was false and that person had all these trauma symptoms.”

“Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world that this happened? Do you know what it’s like for survivors?” Gaga shot back. “Do you know what it’s like to tell people? Don’t you roll your eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself.” The legal teams then took a break before resuming questioning.

After The Blast first reported on the deposition late Tuesday (Jan. 29) Lepera and Dr. Luke’s legal team have issued a statement:

“Being passionate about a topic that concerns us all is admirable. However, Lady Gaga has no knowledge of what happened on the night at issue because she was not there. The actual evidence shows, among other things: Kesha got kicked out of a party after drinking too much and vomiting. As an act of kindness, Dr. Luke offered to allow her to sleep in his hotel suite, a few blocks away. Kesha slept on the bed in the hotel suite, while Dr. Luke separately slept on the couch. Dr. Luke testified under oath that he did not have any contact with Kesha. Kesha herself admitted under oath that she has absolutely no memory of Dr. Luke even being in the hotel room. Kesha has no memory of Dr. Luke engaging in inappropriate contact with her because it did not happen.”

Gaga was subpoenaed and deposed in September 2017 due to a text message conversation between her and Kesha. Kesha and Dr. Luke’s ongoing legal battle began in 2014, wherein the singer is seeking to get out of her recording contract with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Entertainment and the producer is accusing Kesha of defamation and breach of contract.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.