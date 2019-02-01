Watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Springsteen Parody “I Hate Everything But You”

Are you watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? You should probably be watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. For the uninitiated, Rachel Bloom’s musical rom-com-dram, currently in its fourth season on the CW, is a deconstruction of romantic comedy tropes, a frank exploration of mental health issues, and a goofy, open-hearted ensemble comedy all rolled up into one show. Oh, and also? There are lots of songs.

Those songs, one of the show’s prime sources of comedy, range from direct parodies of pop music and musical theater classics to less specific genre excursions. So far, this season’s musical numbers have included pretzels dressed as Simon & Garfunkel, a riff on the Beach Boys’ entire career, an homage to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” and more. And now, they’re doing a Bruce Springsteen song.

Some context (and spoilers): protagonist Rebecca has just gotten back together with Greg, the sardonic alcoholic who left her — and the show — in the second season. Now back in town, sober, and played by a different actor (Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin) in a meta commentary on how our perceptions of exes change, he sings a Springsteen-style number about he hates everything. It’s called “I Hate Everything But You.”

So what does Greg hate, exactly? The lengthy (but non-exhaustive) list includes: bands that have a guy on mandolin, when people call blueberries a superfood, white women who call their engagement rings “bling,” guys who read magazines devoted to golf, combination conditioner and shampoo, and when someone calls their baseball cap their “lid.” This haters’ anthem will be featured in the episode that airs tonight, but you can watch it now below.

Crazy Ex Girlfriend airs Fridays at 9/8c on the CW.