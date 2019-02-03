You probably know Jennifer Connelly from Labyrinth, Requiem For A Dream, or A Beautiful Mind. You might not remember her from old Japanese electronics commercials. It’s ok! Neither does she! Connelly went on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show and learned that the Technics commercial she filmed as a teen was turned into a no. 1 hit single. Apparently, she had never seen the final product.

Norton played the commercial for her and fellow guests Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks. Banks marveled, “You’ve never heard your number one hit in Japan?! Awesome.” It features a young Connelly singing in Japanese and gazing off into the distance, a plate of pears, a boombox, and ends on Connelly speaking into a headset, “This is Jennifer.” Watch it below.