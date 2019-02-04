The Maryland rapper Q Da Fool is moving up in the world. He spent a few years building up a regional fanbase, and then last year, he teamed up with Atlanta rap production great for the 100 Keys EP. Q Da Fool recently signed with Roc Nation, and now he has made the extremely smart decision to record an EP with Kenny Beats.

Kenny Beats, a towering ex-EDM producer, is on an absurd winning streak right now. Last year, the producer teamed up with rappers like Key! and ALLBLACK for collaborative projects, and he also made a whole lot of tracks for rappers like Vince Staples and Rico Nasty. His production style has all the rickety immediacy of SoundCloud rap, but it also has melodic polish, and Kenny knows how to adjust the sound for his different collaborators.

Over the weekend, Q Da Fool and Kenny Beats released the collaborative EP Bad Influence, and it’s a sharp and nasty six-song, 14-minute team-up. The only guest rapper on the EP is the deep-voiced Texan Splurge, and Q’s antic energy meshes beautifully with Kenny’s tinny rumble. Stream the whole EP below.

Bad Influence is out now on Roc Nation.