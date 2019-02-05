FORM Arcosanti 2019 Lineup

Hundred Waters’ annual three-day festival will return to the “urban laboratory” of Arcosanti, Arizona this year from 5/10-12. Headliners for this year’s FORM Arcosanti include Florence + The Machine, Skrillex, Tim Hecker, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kaytranada, Japanese Breakfast, DJ Koze, and American Football. JPEGMAFIA, Julia Byrne, Snail Mail, Vagabon, Serpentwithfeet, Miya Folick, Mary Lattimore, Sasami, and Destroyer are among the other performers.

The festival programming will also feature Sigur Rós’ “mixed-reality project” and a conversation between Florence Welch and Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova. Check out a trailer for the festival and the full lineup below.

LINEUP:

Florence + The Machine

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Kaytranada

Skrillex

Aja Monet (poetry set)

American Football

Bonobo

Channel Tres

Destroyer (solo)

DJ Koze

Ìfé

Japanese Breakfast

JPEGMAFIA

Julie Byrne

Kelsey Lu

Khruangbin

Kilo Kish

L’Rain

Lafawndah

Lonnie Holley

Mary Lattimore

Melanie Faye

Miya Folick

Mormor

Mulatu Astatke

Nicola Cruz

Peggy Gou

Pussy Riot

Sasami

Serpentwithfeet

Snail Mail

Tasha

Tim Hecker w/ Gagaku ensemble

Tirza

Trayer (of Hundred Waters)

Vagabon

Watsky(poetry set)

Yrsa Daley-Ward (poetry set)

Buy tickets for FORM Arcosanti here.