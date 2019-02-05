FORM Arcosanti 2019 Lineup

Hundred Waters’ annual three-day festival will return to the “urban laboratory” of Arcosanti, Arizona this year from 5/10-12. Headliners for this year’s FORM Arcosanti include Florence + The Machine, Skrillex, Tim Hecker, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kaytranada, Japanese Breakfast, DJ Koze, and American Football. JPEGMAFIA, Julia Byrne, Snail Mail, Vagabon, Serpentwithfeet, Miya Folick, Mary Lattimore, Sasami, and Destroyer are among the other performers.
The festival programming will also feature Sigur Rós’ “mixed-reality project” and a conversation between Florence Welch and Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova. Check out a trailer for the festival and the full lineup below.
LINEUP:
Florence + The Machine
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Kaytranada
Skrillex
Aja Monet (poetry set)
American Football
Bonobo
Channel Tres
Destroyer (solo)
DJ Koze
Ìfé
Japanese Breakfast
JPEGMAFIA
Julie Byrne
Kelsey Lu
Khruangbin
Kilo Kish
L’Rain
Lafawndah
Lonnie Holley
Mary Lattimore
Melanie Faye
Miya Folick
Mormor
Mulatu Astatke
Nicola Cruz
Peggy Gou
Pussy Riot
Sasami
Serpentwithfeet
Snail Mail
Tasha
Tim Hecker w/ Gagaku ensemble
Tirza
Trayer (of Hundred Waters)
Vagabon
Watsky(poetry set)
Yrsa Daley-Ward (poetry set)
