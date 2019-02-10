This is it! The moment! We’ve all! Been waiting for! Post Malone! Performing! With the Red Hot Chili Peppers! At the damn Grammys! Music’s biggest night, baby!

Post Malone is up for four Grammys, including Album Of The Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys, which includes hits like “Rockstar” and “Psycho.” The album also has a song on it called “Otherside,” which may or may not be a nod to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1999 single “Otherside.” A collaborative performance is long overdue!

Post Malone performed “Stay” and “Rockstar” off of Beerbongs & Bentleys and then he joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers to sing their 2016 track “Dark Necessities.” Watch the collab below.