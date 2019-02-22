Stream Thom Yorke’s Suspiria Unreleased Material EP

Although the remake didn’t live up to the hype, Thom Yorke’s original score for director Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria was spooky to say the very least. Now, Yorke is releasing Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material EP, a volume of work that didn’t make the final cut for the movie. The EP is available both as a limited vinyl pressing and on all streaming services.

This was the Radiohead frontman’s first venture into film scoring. Some of the tracks Yorke shared prior to the release of the movie, such as “Open Again” and “Suspirium,” teeter on the fine line between surreal soundtrack and outright auditory assault.

The collection of unreleased material features new tracks such as: “Unmade Overtones,” “Unused Spell,” “A Conversation With Just Your Eyes,” and “The7th7th7th7thSon.” These will be available along with not one, not two, but three (!!!) different versions of the tension-inducing “Volk.”

Stream the Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material EP below.

Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material EP is out now on XL Recordings.