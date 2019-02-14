Hear Four Songs From Game’s No One Wins Album

The London band Game has nothing to do with the Game, the Compton rapper. Instead, Game play grimy, intense hardcore with a chaotic, guttural edge. Two of the members of Game, singer Ola Herbich and bassist Nicky Rat, also play in Arms Race, the UK hardcore band who released a really cool EP called The Beast last year. Drummer Jonah Falco, meanwhile, comes from Fucked Up, so he must have to put in some serious trans-Atlantic miles to play with this band.

Herbich has a great hardcore bellow, and she sings in both English and Polish, while the rest of the band play with a volcanic sloppiness that recalls classic Japanese hardcore. Game are a new thing, and the released an EP called Who Will Play last month. They’ve already got plans to follow it up this spring with a full-length album called No One Wins. They’ve just dropped four songs from that LP on Bandcamp, and you can hear them below.

<a href="http://gameldnpunk.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-wins-promo" target="_blank">'No One Wins' Promo by GAME</a>

No One Wins is coming April, and we should all start getting excited right about now.