Hear Four Songs From Game’s No One Wins Album

The London band Game has nothing to do with the Game, the Compton rapper. Instead, Game play grimy, intense hardcore with a chaotic, guttural edge. Two of the members of Game, singer Ola Herbich and bassist Nicky Rat, also play in Arms Race, the UK hardcore band who released a really cool EP called The Beast last year. Drummer Jonah Falco, meanwhile, comes from Fucked Up, so he must have to put in some serious trans-Atlantic miles to play with this band.
Herbich has a great hardcore bellow, and she sings in both English and Polish, while the rest of the band play with a volcanic sloppiness that recalls classic Japanese hardcore. Game are a new thing, and the released an EP called Who Will Play last month. They’ve already got plans to follow it up this spring with a full-length album called No One Wins. They’ve just dropped four songs from that LP on Bandcamp, and you can hear them below.
No One Wins is coming April, and we should all start getting excited right about now.