Houston Mayor Joins Travis Scott Onstage To Tease New Amusement Park

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner has floated a plan to bring a new amusement park to the city, inspired by Travis Scott’s recent Astroworld album, which is named after a park in the rapper’s hometown that closed in 2005. The mayor appeared with Scott on stage a few nights ago to talk about his plan.

“Because of him, we want to bring another amusement theme park back to the city of Houston,” he said. The next day, his office issued a statement (via ABC 13) that makes it seem like he’s serious about pursuing the idea:

It is a priority of my administration to always promote Houston as a world class city. To that end, I am proposing to create a one of a kind permanent amusement park in the City of Houston. This venue would serve as an entertainment destination for local families and attract interest from a global audience. I first discussed the idea a few years ago and it recently gained momentum through my conversations with Grammy-nominated performer Travis Scott, whose album and concert tour pay homage to Astroworld, Houston’s former theme park. The City is currently in discussions with architects and developers and we hope to partner with investors who have an interest in making this vision a reality. Houston is a great city that offers many wonderful seasonal events and attractions. A permanent amusement park would create year-round opportunities.

Astroworld was operated by Six Flags by the end of its run, and the amusement park company recently announced that a water park with their branding would be opening in the Houston area later this year.

So could Travis Scott be the reason Houston gets a new amusement park? Maybe!

“Because of him, we want to bring another amusement park back to Houston.” Mayor @SylvesterTurner gives a key to the city to @trvisXX! pic.twitter.com/0IJpstfkEz — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) February 14, 2019