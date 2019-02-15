Wet – “Old Bone” Video & “Trust No Man”

Last year, the Boston trio Wet, who specialize in an exceedingly calm and reassuring blur of R&B and pillowy rock, released their deeply soothing Still Run album. Right now, they’re gearing up for a co-headlining tour with Kilo Kish, which should make for a spectacularly languid night out. And now they’ve come out with two new tracks, one of which has a music video.

Of the two songs, “Old Bone” is the one with the video, so we should consider that one the A-side. It’s got a deep 4/4 backbeat, but it’s not a dance song; the beat is slow and buried deep in the mix, behind acoustic-guitar filigrees and singer Kelly Zutrau’s smoothly expressive voice. Zutrau is the only person in the video, and she’s also the only person in the new Wet press pic, which makes me think the group is deemphasizing the whole “group” thing. Director Peter Brandt films her tromping through snowy woods and across abandoned beaches, and she wears a sweater that looks so overwhelmingly comfortable that I am instantly jealous of her. I would like to know why in the fuck I don’t own a sweater like that.

The second of the new songs is “Trust No Man.” It’s labelled “acoustic,” but it’s really not any more acoustic than any other Wet songs. There’s plenty of synth in there. Check out both songs below.

“Old Bone” and “Trust No Man” are both out on the streaming services now.