Last year, Car Seat Headrest re-recorded and released their 2011 LP and fan favorite Twin Fantasy, following the success of 2016’s Teens Of Denial. And now, they seem to be working on new music. They debuted a new song called “Can’t Cool Me Down” earlier this week in Boston and played it a couple of times including last night opening for Interpol at Madison Square Garden. A synthy intro leads into the eight-minute song. Watch fan-filmed video from MASS MoCA below.