Tonight is the annual NBA all-star basketball game in LA, which means it’s been one year since Fergie’s hilariously bad rendition of the National Anthem. For tonight’s game, the league recruited Anthony Hamilton for the American National Anthem and Carly Rae Jepsen for the Canadian National Anthem.

Meek Mill opened the evening with “Intro” from his latest album Championships. J. Cole performed for the halftime show. Last year, N.E.R.D played. Check out Carly Rae Jepsen’s, Anthony Hamilton’s, J. Cole’s, and Meek Mill’s performances below.

Carly Rae Jepsen sings the Canadian national anthem #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/CPEYt4mdb7 — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_Gifs) February 18, 2019