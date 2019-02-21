Giggs – “187” Video

Here’s the main thing you need to know about the new video from London rapper Giggs: It features Giggs as a giant city-destroying monster. In the context-free opening of Giggs’ video for his new track “187,” Giggs is at least 100 feet tall, and he’s destroying tanks and helicopters in the middle of the city. That is the best shit. Rap videos about kaiju building destruction are great, great things; shout out to Tha Dogg Pound and Snoop Dogg’s “New York, New York.”

Giggs is probably still best-known as the guy who yelled, ““Batman! Da-na-na-na!” on the Drake song “KMT.” This is not a bad claim to fame. Giggs also released the Wamp 2 Dem mixtape in 2017 and teamed up with Lily Allen on her “Trigger Bang” single, and he’s one of the stars of a thriving UK street-rap scene. But we should all now know him as the guy who once slapped a police car through the air in a video.

Giggs is releasing his BIG BAD album on Friday, and the single “187” is a tough and effective piece of guttural rap music. And after that beautiful video intro, director Myles Whittingham shows Giggs shrinking back to regular-human size and returning to his neighborhood, making a regular UK rap video and barely referring to the giant-monster episode. The video explains nothing. This makes me like it more. Watch it below, via The FADER.

BIG BAD is out 2/22.