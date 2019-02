Krysten Ritter and the War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel arrived on tonight’s 2019 Academy Awards red carpet with some news. In photos from the carpet, Granduciel is pointing to Ritter’s baby bump. This is the first time the couple has publicly acknowledged the pregnancy. The two have been together since 2015. Ritter is presenting an Oscar tonight. Check out the happy, expecting couple below! Congrats, guys.