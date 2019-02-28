Matmos – “Thermoplastic Riot Shield” & “Breaking Bread” Videos

Matmos have a thing, and that thing is making music out of unexpected sources. Their last album was made entirely using washing machine sounds. Their next album was made entirely using sounds from plastic objects like synthetic human fat and giant waste containers.

The conceptual electronic duo have already shared two tracks from the upcoming Plastic Anniversary, “Silicone Gel Implant” and the title track. The former was made using, you guessed it, a silicone breast implant, and the latter was made using plastic marching band instruments. Today, they’ve shared two more.

“Thermoplastic Riot Shield” is a queasy dance track crafted out of a police riot shield, while “Breaking Bread” takes Bread’s “Make It With You” literally, using samples of smashed LPs by the ’70s soft-rock band at the WFMU record fair. One has a strange riot gear-themed video and the other has a Robert Syrett-directed animation about environmental destruction. Watch and listen below.

Plastic Anniversary is out 3/15 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.