Quelle Chris – “Straight Shot” (Feat Cavalier, Bilal Salaam, Eldar Djangirov, & James Acaster)

Brooklyn-via-Detroit rapper and producer Quelle Chris is getting ready to release his new LP, Guns. The album follows last year’s Everything’s Fine and features contributions from Jean Grae, Mach-Hommy, Denmark Vessey, and Bilal Salaam, among others. We’ve already heard its title track, and today he shares the next single, “Straight Shot” featuring Cavalier, Bilal Salaam, Eldar Djangirov, and James Acaster.

The song is a soulful follow-up to the bleak picture of society painted on “Guns.” Delicate piano melodies surround reflections on the things that govern the rappers’ inner worlds: Astrology, childhood, the news. They sing skyward around the chorus, “Everything is just a straight shot from here.” Listen below.

Guns is out 3/29 on Mello Music Group.