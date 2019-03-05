Pip Blom – “Daddy Issues” Video

Last September, Pip Blom impressed us with their Paycheck EP. The Amsterdam-based four-piece have been putting out music for years, and now, they’re gearing up to release their debut album, Boat. Today, we hear its lead single, “Daddy Issues,” with a music video.
The band’s namesake and lead vocalist’s words are peppered with angst and accompanied by a driving riff and hasty drumbeat: “You said you never wanna die / Now you don’t care anymore / What you wanna do?” Directed by Edward Zorab, the video follows a man who falls in love with a woman on television. They engage in a whirlwind romance until she eventually disappears.
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Daddy Issues”
02 “Don’t Make It Difficult”
03 “Say It”
04 “Tired”
05 “Bedhead”
06 “Tinfoil”
07 “Ruby”
08 “Set Of Stairs”
09 “Sorry”
10 “Aha”
Boat is out 5/31 on Heavenly/PIAS. Pre-order it here.