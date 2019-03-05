Pip Blom – “Daddy Issues” Video

Last September, Pip Blom impressed us with their Paycheck EP. The Amsterdam-based four-piece have been putting out music for years, and now, they’re gearing up to release their debut album, Boat. Today, we hear its lead single, “Daddy Issues,” with a music video.

The band’s namesake and lead vocalist’s words are peppered with angst and accompanied by a driving riff and hasty drumbeat: “You said you never wanna die / Now you don’t care anymore / What you wanna do?” Directed by Edward Zorab, the video follows a man who falls in love with a woman on television. They engage in a whirlwind romance until she eventually disappears.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Daddy Issues”

02 “Don’t Make It Difficult”

03 “Say It”

04 “Tired”

05 “Bedhead”

06 “Tinfoil”

07 “Ruby”

08 “Set Of Stairs”

09 “Sorry”

10 “Aha”

Boat is out 5/31 on Heavenly/PIAS. Pre-order it here.