Illuminati Hotties – “I Wanna Keep Yr Dog”

When Illuminati Hotties played SXSW last year — back when they were the best band that almost no one saw — they whipped out a then-unreleased banger called “I Wanna Keep Yr Dog,” which they’ve been consistently playing live ever since. It feels fitting, then, that a studio version of the track should come out the week before Illuminati Hotties hit Austin again (including a set at Stereogum Range Life 2019), with the successful release of their debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies, under their belt.

“I Wanna Keep Yr Dog” is a blast of energetic fun, ostensibly about dogs but more about expectations and disappointment and a new relationship not working out. “One time I went on a date with someone I met through a dating app,” Sarah Tudzin explained to Billboard. “Their dog was much cuter than they were … if you’re out there reading this, I’m sorry it didn’t work out. I still don’t have a dog but at least I ended up with a song.”

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

03/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Flying Burrito Festival

03/12-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

03/20 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/22 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

05/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater ^

05/13 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

05/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

05/16 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^

05/17 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDO ^

^ w/ American Football

“I Wanna Keep Yr Dog” is out 3/6 via Tiny Engines.