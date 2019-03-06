Laura Stevenson – “Value Inn”

Last month, Laura Stevenson announced her latest album, The Big Freeze, with “Living Room, NY,” a song that, like the rest of the tracks on The Big Freeze, was recorded in her childhood bedroom.

Her next single, “Value Inn,” also takes its name from a location, but rather than the comfort of something familiar, this one’s weighed down by uncertainty and unknown. “And in a Value Inn, I dig at my skin,” Stevenson sings as her guitar crashes behind her for a brief moment. “With a travel kit in the fluorescence/ Because I’m lumbering, ’cause I want to be gone.” The song is quiet, but it’s not still — it has all the intensity of a black storm cloud rolling in.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/14 Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/03 Washington DC @ Black Cat

05/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/14 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

05/15 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

05/17 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

05/22 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

05/23 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

05/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

05/25 Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

05/29 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

05/30 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

06/03 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/05 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

06/06 Madison, WI @ Memorial Union Terrace / University of Wisconsin

06/13 Bethel Woods, NY @ Mountain Jam

The Big Freeze is out 3/29 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.