Stream Leggy’s New Album Let Me Know Your Moon

Leggy have been at it for a while now, and in 2017 they compiled every song they had released up until that point in one self-titled collection. Their new album, Let Me Know Your Moon, is their first full-length that was conceived as such and it really works as a cohesive whole. The songs transition from blistering rockers to creeping unease to nauseating spins with expertise, and the Cincinnati trio manage to cover a lot of mileage in a pretty short runtime.

They have a knack for hooky, serrated songs with a hint of sweetness. Band leader Veronique Allaer tends to dig her heels in and get stuck on one searing phrase. “I AM NOT A BURNER PHONE,” she screams on one highlight, raging against being made to feel disposable. “I’m not what you need,” she sings, more defeatedly, on another.

When she gets wordy, like on “Taffy” (which is quickly becoming one of my most-played songs of this young year), her thoughts clatter around like a frenzied pinball. Perhaps even more gripping is when the band goes for stark minimalism, like its follow-up on the album, “Prom,” which tells the tale of that “very special” night with acidity: “I can do a lot/ I wanted it, you thought,” she sneers. “So what? I said that we would not.” That’s a lot of different modes to keep up with, but Leggy are more than up to the task.

This album fucking rocks! Listen to it below.

<a href="http://leggy.bandcamp.com/album/let-me-know-your-moon" target="_blank">Let Me Know Your Moon by Leggy</a>

TOUR DATES:

Let Me Know Your Moon is out now via Sheer Luck Records. Buy it here.