Better Oblivion Community Center, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers’ new band, are currently touring their debut self-titled album that came out in January. Their tour opener on Friday included a surprise cover of the Replacements’ 1987 Pleased To Meet Me track “Can’t Hardly Wait.” And last night, in Las Vegas, the duo added another cover to their repertoire: The Killers’ “Human.” Their rendition is lovely and soft, revealing the song’s melancholy core. Check out a video of the performance below, which was kindly submitted to us by reader Mark Klingensmith.