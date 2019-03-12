Last year, we learned that Doves, the grand and cinematic ’00s Brit-rock trio, are getting back together. The band started out by announcing exactly one reunion show, and it happens later this month at London’s Royal Albert Hall. But this won’t be a one-off reunion. And it won’t be one of those reunions where the band just tours, either. According to the members of Doves themselves, they’ve got a whole new album in the works. And that album, if the members of the band do say so themselves, is “very, very good.”

As this Reddit thread points out, the members of Doves made the (possibly premature) announcement in the latest print edition of the UK rock magazine Q. In a feature on the band, drummer Andy Williams says that the album in indeed in the works: “We’ve actually made a start recording it. I mean it’s very, very good. Very good.”

Bassist Jimi Goodwin elaborates:

Unofficially, we’ve started writing. And it’s really, really good. I brought three to the table, they brought three to the table, we had some we hadn’t licked before that we’ve totally licked now. And they’re all really, really fucking good Doves songs. Album next year. Hit the road this year, album next year. I can’t get over how quickly we’ve assembled a record. It’s so good working with Jez [Williams] again. He’s an incredible guitarist. So inventive, so melodic, so unique. And we have the luxury that if one of us — probably Jez — brings a late stonker in, we can add that to the picture.

Doves released four albums between 2000 and 2009, and they went on hiatus in 2010, shortly after releasing their final album Kingdom Of Rust. A million things could happen in the next year to prevent the fifth Doves album from coming out, but if they’re optimistic, so are we. Expect stonkers.