Watch Tomberlin Make Her Late-Night TV Debut On Kimmel

Last year, Artist To Watch alum Sarah Beth Tomberlin put out her really great debut album, At Weddings — we named it one of the best of the year.
Last night, she made her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing a few songs from it, including “Seventeen,” “I’m Not Scared,” and “Any Other Way.” She was backed by an impressive string section, which provided her intimate songs with the weight they deserve.
Before the show, Tomberlin shared a pure-as-hell press clip from her local newspaper announcing the performance. Watch her on Jimmy Kimmel and check that out below.
View this post on Instagram
when my family moved to illinois i was 12. the 5,200 population town was very flat and bare, not like the hills of Kentucky where i grew up playing in the woods all day long. i was bored and wanted a job so i decided to walk into the local newspaper office that was a short walk from my house. i was told they had a paper route i could try out as long as i got permission from my parents. i got the job and kept it until i left for college at 16. i passed the route down to my little sister and she kept it for a few years too. it was my first job and one of my favorites. i made practically no money, but that little job meant a lot to me. in the rain, sun, and snow i would run each block to make sure the papers would be on the customer’s porch. today my parents texted me this clip from the paper. made me smile.