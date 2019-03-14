Watch Tomberlin Make Her Late-Night TV Debut On Kimmel

Last year, Artist To Watch alum Sarah Beth Tomberlin put out her really great debut album, At Weddings — we named it one of the best of the year.

Last night, she made her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing a few songs from it, including “Seventeen,” “I’m Not Scared,” and “Any Other Way.” She was backed by an impressive string section, which provided her intimate songs with the weight they deserve.

Before the show, Tomberlin shared a pure-as-hell press clip from her local newspaper announcing the performance. Watch her on Jimmy Kimmel and check that out below.