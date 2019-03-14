Today Is Meek Mill Day In Philadelphia

The city of Philadelphia has designated today (3/14) as Meek Mill Day. The rapper is being celebrated for his artistic contributions and for advocating for criminal justice reform.

The announcement was made this morning by City Council President Darrell Clarke. In addition, State Senator Sharif Street named 3/15-17 “Meek Mill Weekend.” This comes after Mill spent time in prison for violating the terms of his probation which sparked protests.

“The one time that my City of Philadelphia showed me support was the one time I came out of prison and I want to show the support back and do it for the people that actually stood up for me. That means a lot,” said Mill.

Watch Mill accept the honor below.