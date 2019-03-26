Control Top – “Covert Contracts”

Legitimately, I didn’t see a bad set at Stereogum’s two-day Range Life party in Austin earlier this month. (Whoever programmed that concert has extremely good taste!) But some sets stood out more than others, and one of the bands that truly blew me away was Control Top.

The Philadelphia punk band, who we named one of the best new bands of last year, announced their debut album Covert Contracts last month with the release of lead single “Chain Reaction.” That song offered a glimpse of the fire Ali Carter and friends bring to the stage, but the album’s second single comes even closer to capturing the intense ruckus of the Control Top live experience.

“Everything looks like a commercial/ It’s a brand to be controversial!” is Carter’s rallying cry on the album’s rampaging title track. From there she traces the oblivious steps toward fascism: “First step is to give up your attention/ Next step is to give up your intention/ Then one day you’re locked up for dissension/ It was all built into the invention.” Paired with surging pogo bass, an intense 4/4 backbeat, and a flurry of violent guitar stabs, it’ll raise your pulse, as well as your desire to get to a Control Top concert ASAP.

Listen to “Covert Contracts” below.

<a href="http://controltop.bandcamp.com/album/covert-contracts" target="_blank">Covert Contracts by CONTROL TOP</a>

Covert Contracts is out 4/5 on Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.