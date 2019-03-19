Last month, Hether Fortune put out her first solo song, “Sister,” since her punk band Wax Idols went on an indefinite hiatus. Today, she’s back with another new song, “Forget The Night,” that trades out that first track’s gothic grittiness for a prettier sort of despair, with keys and a wailing saxophone courtesy of Mikal Cronin and an overhanging stillness that sounds like dust motes reflected in light. “It’s easy to forget the night isn’t here to stay,” Fortune sings on it, a piercing sound echoing in response that beckons on the sun and a more carefree outlook on life. Listen below.

<a href="http://hetherfortune.bandcamp.com/track/forget-the-night" target="_blank">Forget the Night by Hether Fortune</a>

“Forget The Night” is out now.