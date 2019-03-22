PUP – “Sibling Rivalry” & “Scorpion Hill”

Toronto pop-punks PUP are gearing up to release Morbid Stuff, the follow-up to one of the best albums of 2016, The Dream Is Over. So far, we’ve heard the nervous, riff-heavy lead single, “Kids,” and the catchy, rousing “Free At Last.” The band made their Late Night debut a few nights ago, and today, they give us two new singles.

“Sibling Rivalry” is an upbeat stomper dedicated to frontman Stefan Babcock’s sister and their annual chaotic camping trips. Babcock says the epic, moving “Scorpion Hill” is “about embracing your demons and finding some humor in the darkness.” The latter is the longest PUP song ever released, complete with an accordion outro. Listen to both below.

Morbid Stuff is out 4/5 via Little Dipper/Rise. Pre-order it here.