Watch Migos Perform And DJ Khaled Get Slimed At The Kids’ Choice Awards

The biggest event of the year, the Kids’ Choice Awards, took place last night. And who better than Migos to ring in the occasion? Now, you might be wondering, “What song could they possibly perform?” Migos’ and Nickelodeon’s audiences don’t exactly overlap and I can’t imagine how they’d clean up a line like “Fuckin on your bitch she a thot.” But, based on footage from the show, their performance went off without a hitch— kid-friendly and rowdy, just as I remember the KCA. Hell yeah.

The trio performed a clean medley of Culture II’s “Walk It Talk It,” “Stir Fry,” and their new Mustard-produced track, “Pure Water.” Of course, in this context, lyrics were skipped and stir fry wasn’t a euphemism for crack. The cast of SpongeBob The Musical followed their performance with “Best Day Ever” and the SpongeBob theme song, which, honestly, looked way more hype.

“We finna surprise these kids with a wonderful performance. We love the kids, we gotta support the kids ’cause they support us,” Quavo told Billboard on the red carpet. “It’s all about the kids.”

“Culture III on the way, you know what I’m saying? We whipping it and getting it together,” Offset said. Takeoff added that Migos is also working on “movies, commercials and more music.”

DJ Khaled hosted the show and promoted his new album under a coat of slime: “FATHER OF ASAHD! MAY 17! MY BIGGEST ALBUM! MAY 17!” Watch it happen below.