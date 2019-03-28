Beck Joins Cage The Elephant On New Song “Night Running”

Beck and Cage The Elephant announced a co-headlining summer tour earlier this year, and now they have a song together. We’ll get to the song momentarily, but first, about the tour: Did you know Spoon are also playing those shows? All involved parties should be hyping that up more! Really sweetens the deal.

Anyway, the new Cage The Elephant song featuring Beck is called “Night Running.” It’s on Cage The Elephant’s upcoming album Social Cues, and it finds the band exploring unexpected sounds. After a snappy initial blues-rock riff introduces the track, a heavy reggae rhythm and Beck’s vocals enter the frame. The sound-clash sound doesn’t clash with Cage The Elephant’s riff-rockin’ ethos as much as you might expect, and Beck feels closer to his Odelay sweet spot than we’ve heard lately.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

07/11/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

07/13/19 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *^

07/16/19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *^

07/17/19 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *^

07/19/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *^

07/20/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

07/21/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

07/23/19 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater *^

07/26/19 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater *+

07/27/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion *+

07/28/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *+

07/30/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *+

07/31/19 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

08/02/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *+

08/03/19 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater *+

08/04/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *+

08/11/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *&

08/12/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *&

08/13/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *&

08/15/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *&

08/16/19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *&

08/17/19 – New York City, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/20/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *&

08/21/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *&

08/22/19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *&

08/24/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *&

08/25/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *&

08/27/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *&

08/29/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *&

08/30/19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *&

* – w/ Spoon

^ – w/ Starcrawler

+ – w/ Wild Belle

& – Sunflower Bean

Social Cues is out 4/19 on RCA. Pre-order it here.