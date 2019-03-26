Gossip Announce Reunion Tour

Hey, that didn’t take long! Gossip, the glamorous dance-punk trio, released A Joyful Noise, their last album, in 2012. They were quiet for a while, and in 2016, bandleader Beth Ditto announced that the band had broken up. Well, now they have unbroken up. Gossip are back together, and they’re about to head out on tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album Music For Men.

This tour announcement represents something of a course-change. Ditto had said that she wanted to focus on fashion and on her solo career, and she released her solo debut Fake Sugar in 2017. (It’s pretty good!) But now NME reports that Gossip are getting back together and preparing to play shows across Europe this summer. It’ll be their first tour in seven years.

As of right now, there are no American shows planned. But even if you feel cynical about band reunions — especially for bands that only barely broke up in the first place — Gossip always put on nasty, intense, deeply enjoyable live shows. Check out their touring itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

7/04 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Festival Beauregard

7/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

7/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

7/08 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

7/12 – Algés, Portugal @ NOS Alive

7/15 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – @ De Atelier

7/16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

7/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

7/20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

7/21 – London, UK @ Somerset House

8/18 – Dublin, Ireland @ Love Sensation