HÆLOS have been teasing their long-awaited sophomore effort Any Random Kindness for quite a while now. Back in October, we got our first preview via “Buried In The Sand.” An official announcement and “Kyoto” followed in January, and then “Boy / Girl” last month. Now, with the album’s May release date approaching, they’ve shared another called “End Of World Party.”

The version of “End Of World Party” HÆLOS have released is the result of a couple different iterations, the bones of other songs leading the band to new melodic ideas. In a press release, they described the track as a “satirical look at disregarding the apocalyptic aspects of humanity and focusing on the now.”

“It’s a bit more tongue-in-cheek than some of the other tracks on the record,” Lotti Benardout said, further explaining the concept behind the song. “We’re all humans in the end — you often need to turn yourself off from the news and enjoy the moment.”

While “End Of World Party” might be a bit more of a winking take on the apocalyptic strains that often run through HÆLOS’ music, it still has the same dusky, moody tones we’ve come to expect from the group. This time, though, their aesthetic is turned towards something ever so slightly brighter, clearer, and maybe even fun. One of the tracks that exemplifies Any Random Kindness’ lean towards dance music, “End Of World Party” is built on a clattering beat and the punctuations of vocal samples. By the end, it builds to a customarily dramatic conclusion with Benardout and Arthur Delaney layering their voices. Check it out below.

Any Random Kindness is out 5/10 via Infectious. Pre-order it here.