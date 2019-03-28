Liverpool Band Her’s Killed In Car Accident

Liverpool surf-pop duo Her’s — Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading — and their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson died in a car crash yesterday while traveling to a show in Santa Ana, California. They released their debut album, Invitation To Her’s, last year. Fitzpatrick and Laading were in the midst of their second North American tour, playing 19 dates of sold-out shows.

Their record label Heist Or Hit shared the news in a Facebook post: “They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet. Everyone here at the label is overwhelmed and distraught.”

Read the label’s full statement below.