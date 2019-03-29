Watch Doves Reunite For First Show In 9 Years

Doves, one of the great unsung post-Britpop UK rock bands, are reuniting. Tonight, they’re performing for the Teenage Cancer Trust at London’s Royal Albert Hall. And last night, they played their first show together in nine years, a warm-up gig at Warrington’s Parr Hall in their home county of Cheshire. Celebrate their return by reading our new list of the 10 best Doves songs and check out some fan-shot footage and the setlist from yesterday’s show below.

SETLIST

“Firesuite”

“Snowden”

“Rise”

“Black And White Town”

“Sea Song”

“Words”

“Last Broadcast”

“The Outsiders”

“Winter Hill”

“Kingdom Of Rust”

“Pounding”

“10:03″

“Caught By The River”

ENCORE

“Darker”

“The Cedar Room”

“There Goes The Fear”