Priests – “Jesus’ Son” Video

Priests’ sophomore album, The Seduction Of Kansas, comes out at the end of the week. The Washington, DC band has shared two singles from it so far, its title track and “Good Time Charlie,” and today they’re putting a third and final track before its release.

“Jesus’ Son” opens the album, a rush of simmering tension. On this one, Katie Alice Greer takes the form of someone who has seen God and believes they’re a prophet. “I am Jesus’ son/ I sparkle like the setting sun,” she sings. “I think I want to hurt someone/ I’m young and dumb and full of cum/ I think I’m gonna hurt someone.”

The track comes attached to a music video featuring the band performing — it’s a shot-for-shot homage to Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs” video. Here’s what the band had to say in a statement:

The mythology of a rock band relies heavily on building a captivating arsenal of visual signifiers, one of which is often a ‘live performance’ music video. I put quotations around live performance because usually these are theatrically staged pantomimes of what the band would like the viewer to believe the actual live experience of their work to be like. We decided to try our hand at this as an expression of our identity— we are, in fact, a rock band— and so, we pay homage to those who have come before us (Blink 182, the Stone Roses, the Smiths, and perhaps most explicitly here, Nine Inch Nails). So now you know, in case you didn’t before: we are a rock band. Hope you enjoy the song and video. As for the song itself, we are of course nodding to Lou Reed’s declaration that he felt ‘just like Jesus’ Son’ way back when, a statement that launched a thousand others who perhaps too have felt like the son of god at one point or another. Many inquiring minds have already said they’d like to know who the song is about, it is certainly an apocalyptic sci-fi tale of epic proportions… perhaps it is about more than just a person? We hope you enjoy it.

Watch and listen below.

The Seduction Of Kansas is out 4/5 via Sister Polygon Records. Pre-order it here.