Earlier this year, Meek Mill launched a criminal justice reform organization called REFORM Alliance, alongside TV host Van Jones, Jay-Z, and Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin. Mill appeared with Jones at the Philadelphia Municipal Services Building today, where they proposed a legislation to reform Pennsylvania’s probation and parole system.

The bill would prevent Pennsylvania courts from giving consecutive probation sentences or extending probation or parole time based on unpaid fines and fees. It would also set up incentives for good behavior.

Additionally, legislation would prevent those under supervision from being sent back to prison for testing positive for marijuana, being associated with a former criminal, or traveling outside their jurisdiction. Democratic Representative Jordan Harris, Republican Representative Sheryl Delozier, and Rubin joined Mill and Jones in announcing the plan.

“This proposed bill is the first step in changing the criminal justice system and it’s only right that we start in my home state,” Mill said. “I’ve lost too much time away from my son, my family, my friends and fans in Philly because of outdated probation laws, so I want to make sure people don’t have go through what I did.” Watch below. Mill speaks at 32:45.