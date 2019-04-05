Last year, Nashville singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly released his debut album Dying Star, a heart-rending collection of powerful alt-country songs documenting the years of hardship and hard living that preceded his current domestic bliss with Kacey Musgraves. Just last week, he shared a new cover of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.” And today, he stopped by our offices in New York to perform a live Stereogum session.

For his session, Kelly played a stripped-down acoustic set accompanied by his father, pedal steel guitarist Tim “TK” Kelly. “So if you’re wondering, this guy right here is also my father,” Kelly explained. “Which is so interesting of a dynamic when we’re touring.” He opened up the brief three-song set with “Cover My Tracks” before segueing into the devastating “Faceplant,” which he described as a “rendition of my life.” And he closed with a solo performance of a lovely new song called “Closest Thing.” Watch below.