An Horse – “Ship Of Fools”

An Horse are back and next month they’re releasing their first album in 8 years, Modern Air. We’ve heard two tracks from it already: “Get Out Somehow,” back when the duo announced their grand return, and “This Is A Song,” last month when they announced their new album.

Today, they’re sharing another new song, “Ship Of Fools,” which, like the other ones we’ve heard, boils down to rallying for connection and togetherness. Kate Cooper makes good use of the royal we on these songs, putting our struggles all in the same boat and pushing forward to progress. “Ship Of Fools” contains another searing hook, and builds to this climax: “Ships go down/ World spins round/ Lives burn down/ But you and I have got something.”

Listen below.

Modern Air is out 5/3 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.