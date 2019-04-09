In ten days, Lizzo will release her third studio album, Cuz I Love You. We’ve heard three incredible advance singles: “Juice,” “Tempo,” and the title track. Today, she stopped by SirisXM Hits 1 to promote the forthcoming LP and treated listeners to a stirring acoustic rendition of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Lizzo’s public persona is typically playful, bold, and confident. But on this cover, she reveals her darker layers with vulnerable, stripped-down crooning. The singer released her bop-filled debut full-length, Lizzobangers, in 2013 and followed up with her sophomore album, Big Grrrl Small World, in 2015.

“Shallow” won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Better Oblivion Community Center recently covered the song, as well. Listen to Lizzo’s cover below.

Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 on Warner Bros.