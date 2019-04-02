Back in February — the night of the Oscars telecast, a few weeks before Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst hit the road in support of Better Oblivion Community Center’s debut album — Bridgers tweeted the following: “petition to make conor do shallow with me on tour.” It was an intriguing proposition, the thought of these two folksy indie-rock icons putting their own spin on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born instant classic. Last night in Brooklyn, it came to pass.
Better Oblivion Community Center have been doing some interesting covers on this tour: the Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait,” the Killers’ “Human,” Death Cab For Cutie’s “Title And Registration.” At Brooklyn Steel last night, they added to that lineage “Shallow,” which hit #1 a few weeks ago on the strength of its big Oscar win. Fortunately there’s lots of video documentation.
Below, watch the full “Shallow” performance via Brooklyn Vegan.
Better Oblivion Community Center is out now on Dead Oceans.