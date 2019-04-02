Back in February — the night of the Oscars telecast, a few weeks before Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst hit the road in support of Better Oblivion Community Center’s debut album — Bridgers tweeted the following: “petition to make conor do shallow with me on tour.” It was an intriguing proposition, the thought of these two folksy indie-rock icons putting their own spin on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born instant classic. Last night in Brooklyn, it came to pass.

Better Oblivion Community Center have been doing some interesting covers on this tour: the Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait,” the Killers’ “Human,” Death Cab For Cutie’s “Title And Registration.” At Brooklyn Steel last night, they added to that lineage “Shallow,” which hit #1 a few weeks ago on the strength of its big Oscar win. Fortunately there’s lots of video documentation.

Below, watch the full “Shallow” performance via Brooklyn Vegan.

Conor Oberst & Phoebe Bridgers covered SHALLOW tonight and I think I’m still in shock lol @better_oblivion pic.twitter.com/5NCsX5E6Uv — Tanya Sattar (@tanyasattar) April 2, 2019

Better Oblivion Community Center is out now on Dead Oceans.