Hear New Songs By Stephen Malkmus, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, & More For T Magazine’s Culture Issue

T, the New York Times’ style magazine, has just launched their latest issue, which is centered around culture and bears the tagline “America 2024.” The issue is made up of 15 plays that imagine what the country will be like in five years, including one centered around a character meant to Kanye West.

The magazine also got four artists to write original songs based around the future. Those artists are Stephen Malkmus, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Meg Baird, and Kelsey Lu. Malkmus’ contribution, “Airplane Air,” is in the same vein as his recent electronic album, Groove Denied, and Will Oldham has a tender but sardonic one called “Where My Heart’s Scared To Be.” Baird’s is a slinky haunted one called “1,000 Goodbyes x 100 Hellos” and Lu’s, “A Possible Toss Upwards,” is a grotesque bit of noise.

Check them all out here.