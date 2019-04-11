Lil Yachty & Chance The Rapper – “Atlanta House Freestyle”

Lil Yachty has teamed up with Chance The Rapper on a new song called “Atlanta House Freestyle.” As that title indicates, there’s no hook, just both rappers going in over an eerie, tingling beat. Previously, Chance and Yachty collaborated on “Mixtape,” a cut off of Chance’s 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

Yesterday, Chance took to Instagram to give an update on his upcoming album, which will be out in July. “My wife gave me the go-ahead to put everything else on hold and really go to work on my debut album,” he wrote. “It’s been a lil hard at times, I obviously miss Chicago and family and working on other stuff, but there truly is no joy like making a project. Somehow I always forget that I’m so, so good at this.”

Chance also collaborated with Chicago rapper Supa Bwe on yesterday’s “Rememory.” Listen to Chance and Yachty’s “Atlanta House Freestyle” below.