Radiohead have issued an official statement about the inquest into the death of their drum technician Scott Johnson. Yesterday, the Ontario coroner’s office issued 28 recommendations for preventing future deaths at temporary performance venues, though no company was held liable for the death. Johnson died in 2012.

“A verdict of Accidental Death was returned, which feels frustratingly insufficient given that the stage collapse was shown to be preventable,” the band wrote in their statement. “The Jury have made sound and practical recommendations to prevent such an accident happening again and to ensure the future safety of show crews and audiences. It’s up to all of us now to make sure that these recommendations are implemented.”

Here’s the full statement: