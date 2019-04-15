Heavy metal luminaries High On Fire put out an EP of unreleased material called Bat Salad a couple of days ago for Record Store Day. As is tradition with many of these sorts of releases, it’s got covers! In addition to one original track on side A, “Bat Salad,” the EP also includes covers of Celtic Frost’s “Into The Crypts” and Bad Brains” “Don’t Bother Me” on side B.

In less fortunate High On Fire news, frontman Matt Pike was recently forced to cancel the band’s tour due to risk of further toe amputations due to complications from diabetes. In more fortunate happenings, they just won their first Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their song “Electric Messiah,” the title track from their excellent 2018 album.

Which brings us back to the present, and the Bat Salad EP. There may still be some copies in stores, but in the meantime, the full version also appears to have made its way online. Check it out below.

Bat Salad is out now on Entertainment One.