Aretha Franklin And Ellen Reid Awarded Pulitzer Prizes For Music

The winners of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize have been announced today. Composer Ellen Reid took home the Music award for her opera p r i s m, which premiered at the Los Angeles Opera last fall, while the late Aretha Franklin was awarded a special citation for her contribution to music and culture.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar was the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize, for DAMN, and one of the few popular musicians to have ever been awarded the prize.

The full list of 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners is here.