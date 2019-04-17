Watch Lorde & Marlon Williams Cover Simon & Garfunkel At Christchurch Mosque Benefit

Lorde made a rare off-cycle appearance to perform at a benefit concert to raise funds for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks that took place last month. The You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit was held at Christchurch Stadium in New Zealand last night, and Lorde performed a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound Of Silence,” alongside Marlon Williams, and performed her own “Team,” with Bic Runga.

“I want to say how moved I’ve been by what I’ve seen in Christchurch this last month,” Lorde told the audience, per Newshub. “To our Muslim community, to our brothers and sisters, you have been so strong, and so resilient, and so graceful and we are with you. This is our way of standing beside you, from here on out.”

Watch videos of the performance via Pitchfork below.

Lorde , Sound of Silence at You Are Us / Aroha Nui concert at Christchurch Stadium. pic.twitter.com/smAPoq8Zmt — Pals (@PalPerfectPlace) April 17, 2019