G Herbo Arrested For Battery

Chicago rapper G Herbo was arrested for battery in Atlanta yesterday, Pitchfork reports. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call from a woman who said “she was in a verbal altercation with the father of her child when at some point he assaulted her then left the location with their son.” The woman sustained “minor injuries,” and Herbo was arrested and charged with simple battery when he returned. TMZ reports that Herbo is still in custody, and his bail is set at $2000.