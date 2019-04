Toro Y Moi released a new album at the beginning of the year called Outer Peace. When lead single “Freelance” debuted in 2018, we named it one of the Five Best Songs Of The Week and the accompanying video made it onto our Best Videos list.

Last night, Chaz Bear appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to sing a version of “Freelance” under an array of multicolored lights alongside his band. Watch the funky performance below.

Outer Peace is out now via Carpark.